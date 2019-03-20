NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man robbed a north Nashville hotel on Tuesday morning.
The clerk at the Regency Inn & Suites on Hampton Street said the robber had his face covered with a scarf.
According to police, the man first tried getting into the clerk's office, but after he couldn't, he jumped the counter and yelled that it was a robbery.
The clerk ran away, and the suspect stole cash from the register.
