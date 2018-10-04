Metro Police investigators need your help in identifying a suspect who they say robbed the Regions Bank branch on the 2200 block of Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday morning.
According to investigators, he gave the teller a note that said he would start shooting if he didn't get money. Investigators say he did not present a weapon, however.
If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, contact the Nashville Crime Stoppers hotline at (615) 742-7463.
