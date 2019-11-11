CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A suspect wanted on warrants out of multiple counties was arrested after a two-county police pursuit that ended with shots fired.
According to Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, drug agents were investigating a drug overdose when information was received about the suspected dealer, Joseph Edward Johnson, who was spotted in Pleasant View on Friday night.
Johnson had outstanding criminal warrants in Cheatham, Montgomery, and Davidson Counties.
Johnson reportedly sped away from approaching deputies and led them on a pursuit through northern Cheatham County and Robertson County. Johnson then reportedly rammed a patrol vehicle almost flipping it over.
The pursuit continued through Robertson County, and Johnson reportedly hit another unmarked vehicle several times. A Cheatham County deputy got out of his car as Johnson was driving towards him. Shots were fired into the windshield of Johnson's car, however Johnson was not struck and surrendered after the incident.
Johnson complained of back pain and was transported to an Ashland City hospital where he was examined, released, and taken to jail. Johnson faces several charges and is being held without bond in Cheatham County.
