NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police have identified the man killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash in East Nashville early Sunday morning and are still searching for a suspect.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said North Precinct officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the corner of West Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike just after 1 a.m.
They found 34-year-old Markeith Bass of Setter Court seriously injured at the scene.
Police determined in their investigation that Bass was crossing Trinity Lane when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. He was not on a crosswalk.
A witness told police the suspect fled the scene in a newer-model maroon SUV prior to the officer's arrival.
Bass was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Stay with News4 for updates.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 862-8600, Hit & Run investigators at 862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.