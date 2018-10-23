Investigators are searching for a man who tried to rob the SunTrust Bank on Charlotte Avenue before going across town and successfully robbing a Regions Bank on Nolensville Pike.
According to Metro Police, the man passed a robbery note and got money from the Regions Bank at 5707 Nolensville Pike. This is unreleated from a Monday robbery of a Regions Bank at 4056 Nolensville Pike, that suspect is also still on the run. That suspect fled in a white Ford Mustang with a black top.
If you have any information about either suspect in either robbery, you are asked to contact Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 742-7463
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.