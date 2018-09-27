GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators need your help identifying a man who they say robbed the GameStop on the 700 block of Rivergate Parkway.
According to investigators, the incident happened Thursday (9/27) around 11:43 a.m. The suspect reportedly pulled up his hoodie and showed the clerk a handgun demanding money. He then reportedly fled the scene with approximately $800 in cash.
It is unclear at this time whether he fled the scene on foot or had a vehicle. If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you're asked to contact Det. Stephen Hodges with the Goodlettsville Police Department at (615) 851-2219, using reference number 18-34298.
