Credit Card Fraud Suspect - 12/3/18
Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police investigators are looking for a suspect who they say used a stolen credit card to buy a $330 bottle of alcohol and then used the card to buy dinner at the Zaxby's restaurant in Spring Hill.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.