FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police investigators are looking for a suspect who they say used a stolen credit card to buy a $330 bottle of alcohol and then used the card to buy dinner at the Zaxby's restaurant in Spring Hill.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
