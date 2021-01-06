Suspect captured on video
Courtesy Spring Hill PD

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A burglar was caught on surveillance video stealing from a church in Spring Hill on Monday. 

Police say the suspect broke into The Bridge Church on Parkfield Loop South just after 10:30 p.m. 

The burglar walked around inside and ending up leaving with a keyboard. 

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, you can leave a tip by clicking here.

