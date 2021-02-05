NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man who is wanted for stabbing another man on Broadway in downtown Nashville.
The stabbing happened just before midnight on Thursday on Broadway and 3rd Avenue North.
Officers found the victim with cuts to his face and neck. He reportedly told officers he did not know the suspect.
Police say the victim and suspect were arguing and exchanging insults after the suspect made a comment about a woman the victim was with.
The suspect then walked a block away to a white four door Chevrolet Silverado, drove it to 3rd Avenue North, and then exited the truck with a knife to stab the victim. He then fled in the truck.
Officers say the victim has since been released after he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photo or has knowledge of the Chevrolet Silverado is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
