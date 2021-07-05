NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video stabbing and robbing a gas station store clerk overnight.
Police tell us a man went inside a Mapco along East Thompson Lane and ran around the counter. The suspect then reportedly attacked the clerk, and stabbed him with what may have been a set of keys.
The man was seen grabbing money from the register and fleeing the scene. Officials say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police released pictures of the suspect and a red pickup truck that he reportedly drove away in. If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call police.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
