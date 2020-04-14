MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A person is wanted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Murfreesboro Monday morning with five people inside.
Fire investigators say they responded to the home in the 700 block of East Castle Street just before 5 a.m. Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire.
The damage was contained to the outside of the building, but firefighters smelled a strong odor of an accelerant. The fire is believed to have been arson.
A cash reward up to $1,500 is being offered by the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
The story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.