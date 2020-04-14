Possible arson investigation

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A person is wanted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Murfreesboro Monday morning with five people inside. 

Fire investigators say they responded to the home in the 700 block of East Castle Street just before 5 a.m. Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire. 

The damage was contained to the outside of the building, but firefighters smelled a strong odor of an accelerant. The fire is believed to have been arson. 

A cash reward up to $1,500 is being offered by the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. 

