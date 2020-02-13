Auto burglar wanted in Rutherford Co.

 Courtesy: Smyrna PD

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for multiple crimes dating back to December 2019 in Rutherford County. 

Vehicle stolen on January 16th

Officials say the man pictured on surveillance video was most recently involved in a vehicle theft on January 16th. The suspect was seen breaking a window of a vehicle parked at Sharp Springs Park and stealing it. He then used two of the victim's credit cards to buy items at a Kroger. 

The suspect was last seen driving a light colored 2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Robert Monroe (615-267-5455, Robert.monroe@townofsmyrna.org) or Detective Allan Nabours (615-267-5434, allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org) with the Smyrna Police Department.

 

