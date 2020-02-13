SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for multiple crimes dating back to December 2019 in Rutherford County.
Officials say the man pictured on surveillance video was most recently involved in a vehicle theft on January 16th. The suspect was seen breaking a window of a vehicle parked at Sharp Springs Park and stealing it. He then used two of the victim's credit cards to buy items at a Kroger.
The suspect was last seen driving a light colored 2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Robert Monroe (615-267-5455, Robert.monroe@townofsmyrna.org) or Detective Allan Nabours (615-267-5434, allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org) with the Smyrna Police Department.
