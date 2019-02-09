Martez Smith

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a twice-convicted robber who they say held-up a victim in January at a Citgo gas station on Main Street.

Investigators said 32-year-old Martez Smith is accused of approaching a victim, telling him that he owed him money, and then forcibly taking cash from the victim.

A warrant was issued Thursday charging Smith with robbery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463 or (615) 862-7525. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

