MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Deonate Maurice Wade, wanted by Murfreesboro police on a charge of reckless homicide with a firearm, has turned himself in.
Police reported Wednesday that Wade surrendered at the Rutherford County Detention Center.
Wade, 18, has been arrested in the past for drug and firearm offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.