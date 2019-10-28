Lakeisha Ann Congo

Lakeisha Ann Congo

 Metro Nashville PD
Shooting at Days Inn on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is dead after she was shot in the neck at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike.

Police say at around 3:04 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at the Days Inn in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck in the parking lot. The Nashville Fire Department transported her to Skyline Medical Center where she died.

On Monday, investigators identified 28-year-old Lakeisha Ann Congo for the murder of the woman. Both women had been staying at the motel in separate rooms.

Police are currently unsure of the motive behind the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting or if you know where Congo is, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

