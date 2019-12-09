NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police responded overnight to a standoff at a home on Moorewood Drive and Leondale Terrace in North Nashville.
According to investigators on scene, the standoff is now over and the suspect reportedly snuck out the back of the house and escaped. The standoff lasted for more than six and a half hours.
The suspect is wanted by Metro Police on aggravated assault charges and is believed to be extremely dangerous. His identity has not been released yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for the latest details.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
