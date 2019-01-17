ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A man who was shot in a car on the 14600 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in Antioch has been identified as 19-year-old Salvador Llamas.
According to officials, the suspected shooter identified as 17-year-old Diego Torres was in the vehicle with Llamas when the shooting occurred. A school bus carrying no children was behind the vehicle, and the bus driver witnessed the shooting take place.
Torres managed to run away from the scene. Multiple witnesses told police that a Hispanic male in white pants and a black shirt fled the scene on foot. Torres was later identified as the shooter, and is still on the run.
Llamas was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The scene has since cleared.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Torres, you're asked to contact Metro Police at (615) 862-8600 or (615) 742-7463.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.