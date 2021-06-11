NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to the killing of an innocent bystander.

Shirley Crawley was on her way to the grocery store and at a stoplight on Clarksville Pike at a Bordeaux intersection on Tuesday evening when stray bullets from a shooting hit her multiple times. Crawley was not the intended target, police said.

Detectives said they believe the shooters were driving this vehicle, possibly a 2015-2017 Ford Focus. If you recognize this vehicle, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The death of Crawley and search for her shooter comes after a recent spike in violence in Nashville.