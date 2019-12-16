FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police Department are looking for a suspect responsible for tampering with the Christmas tree in downtown square.
According to Franklin PD, someone cut two branches from the tree on Thursday evening, Dec. 12, which shorted out circuits that control the tree's lights. Police are reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect.
This is reportedly the second time the tree has been tampered with so far this season. If you have any information, contact Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 to leave an anonymous tip and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.