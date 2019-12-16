Franklin Christmas Tree

 Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police Department are looking for a suspect responsible for tampering with the Christmas tree in downtown square.

According to Franklin PD, someone cut two branches from the tree on Thursday evening, Dec. 12, which shorted out circuits that control the tree's lights. Police are reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect.

This is reportedly the second time the tree has been tampered with so far this season. If you have any information, contact Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 to leave an anonymous tip and qualify for a cash reward.

