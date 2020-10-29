Nashville, TN (WSMV) – A suspect is caught on camera trying to break into a couple’s east Nashville home in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
“He kind of crawls up here and he’s on his belly looking down in through the blinds. I guess to see if anybody was here.”
That’s how Scott Harris describes this video taken from his home security system. The suspect attempts to get inside of the Harris’ Riverside Drive home whatever way he can.
“By the back the door he takes that one down in the same fashion, kind of hugged the garage, back door and took it down,” Harris said.
The suspect even went as far to remove the four security cameras around the home.
“This house, when we are not here is lit up like the airport. Every flood light is on, front porch light is on...side porch lights are on, “ Harris says.
Harris says he and his wife weren’t home when this happened Tuesday, but he says he worries for his neighbors.
“These residents here shouldn’t have to worry about someone creeping around their windows and sneaking around. It’s a pretty tight knit community and its really safe. I don’t think this makes east Nashville unsafe, you know I think people are struggling,” Harris said.
Harris says nothing was taken but there was damage done to his door that will like cost him around one-thousand dollars to fix.
According to metro crime stats, there were two burglaries and one theft all within one mile of Riverside Drive in the last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.