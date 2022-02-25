NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police charged a man Tuesday after he allegedly committed a string of car burglaries in a Nashville neighborhood, an affidavit said.
According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, police arrested Yanathan Malachi Furline, 19, after being identified as a suspect who allegedly broke into several cars in Nashville.
The affidavit said police responded to a report of a car burglary at 7304 Middlebrook Circle in Nashville, where the victim said the passenger window of his 2009 Chevy suburban had been broken.
Police obtained surveillance video from the victim that showed two suspects pulling on the door handles of his two vehicles in his driveway. The affidavit said the video also showed one of the suspects using a glass break tool to break the window of the Chevy suburban and jump halfway through the window.
The affidavit said the second suspect in the video reached for what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket and looked around as if to be a lookout for the first suspect. Police found at least three other victims of car burglaries in the same neighborhood.
Police identified the second suspect as Furline through a database search that showed his ID and photos when he sold an iPad in late Jan.
Furline was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, according to the Davidson County Clerk’s office.
