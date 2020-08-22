NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jerome Knight, Jr., 21, has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Attempted Especially Aggravated Robbery for the murder of Maged Ghaly, 49, Saturday morning at Daniel Market on Dickerson Pike.
Knight's bond has been set at $200,000.
BREAKING: Jerome Knight Jr., 21, has just been charged with criminal homicide & attempted especially aggravated robbery for this morning's murder of clerk Maged Ghaly, 49, at Danial Market on Dickerson Pk. Knight surrendered to detectives this evening. Bond set at $200,000. https://t.co/wtWF49bXKt pic.twitter.com/WbhqHecvKr— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 23, 2020
Police say the Knight murdered clerk Ghaly at 12:17 a.m. at Danial Market, located in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike. The incident appears to stem from an attempted robbery.
A customer found Ghaly dead at 12:47 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the gunman enter the store about a minute before Ghaly was shot. The gunman fled the store on foot heading South on Dickerson Pike.
Anyone who recognizes the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers. A reward is also being offered.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.