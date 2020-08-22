NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jerome Knight, Jr., 21, has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Attempted Especially Aggravated Robbery for the murder of Maged Ghaly, 49, Saturday morning at Daniel Market on Dickerson Pike. 

Knight's bond has been set at $200,000.

Police say the Knight murdered clerk Ghaly at 12:17 a.m. at Danial Market, located in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike. The incident appears to stem from an attempted robbery. 

A customer found Ghaly dead at 12:47 a.m. 

Surveillance video shows the gunman enter the store about a minute before Ghaly was shot. The gunman fled the store on foot heading South on Dickerson Pike. 

Anyone who recognizes the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers. A reward is also being offered. 

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

