NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A SWAT team worked for five hours to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside a north Nashville apartment overnight.
Authorities received a call around midnight Monday from a man who said the suspect shot him in the leg during a dispute at an apartment in the 2000 block of Jefferson Street.
The victim was eventually able to leave the apartment. He was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
The suspect surrendered shortly before 5 a.m. after being coaxed outside by distraction devices, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was reportedly armed during the entire incident.
Officers at the scene said the suspect was dealing with a "mental health episode."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.