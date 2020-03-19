MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An aggravated domestic assault investigation led to a man barricading himself inside a Mt. Juliet home overnight.
Mt. Juliet Police say they responded to a domestic call on Ridgecrest Drive around 10:40 p.m. for a victim who was punched and struck with a chair.
The suspect, 33-year-old Brendan Negron, told officers he was not coming out of the house when police got to the scene. Crisis Negotiators spoke to Negron for over four hours trying to get him to surrender.
Around 2:45 a.m., Negron surrendered to the Special Response Team. He was booked into the Wilson County Jail and is facing aggravated assault charges.
