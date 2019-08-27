RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say a suspect stole an ambulance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and drove it to Rutherford County before he intentionally struck a police cruiser who spotted him.
According to Metro Police, the suspect stopped the ambulance in the middle of Murfreesboro Road, put it in reverse, and drove quickly into the front end of a police vehicle. An officer was finishing up another call and was in the area when the ambulance passed him.
The suspect, described by investigators as a white male born in 1969, drove a short distance and into the woods. He was soon taken into custody without incident.
The ambulance was reportedly from Rutherford County and did not belong to Nashville Fire Department. Details surrounding why he was at Vanderbilt, where the call originated from, as well as when and how he stole the ambulance were not given.
