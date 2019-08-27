TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Trigg County Animal Control is searching for a suspect who shot a dachshund named Cocoa.
According to investigators, the dog was found bleeding in the owner's front yard last Thursday, Aug. 22, around 1 p.m. on Linton Road near Lock E Road.
Cocoa was taken to Little River Veterinary Clinic for emergency care where x-rays show she was almost paralyzed from the bullet.
Cocoa is recovering but veterinarians say her final diagnosis depends on if she can walk properly on her rear legs, with nerve damage being the main concern.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting incident, call Trigg County Animal Control at 270-350-8209. You can also donate towards her medical bill by contacting the Little River Veterinary Clinic at 270-522-4445.
