CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding one of two men who stole money from a local little league.
Gary Wayne Scott, 41, is wanted for theft in connection to an incident involving the Woodlawn Little League.
Scott was the league treasurer between October 2017 and April 2018. Investigators say that during that time Scott took $900 intentionally from the little league's account for his own personal use without permission.
Scott is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 188 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Bond will be set at $2,500 when he is captured.
Police had earlier taken Kenneth Dean Griffy, 57, into custody and also charged him with theft. Griffy was the league's president during the same time period, and investigators say he took the same amount as Scott from the little league account without permission. Griffy's bond was also set at $2,500.
“It’s very discouraging to see individuals who are willing to stoop so low they steal from children,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “I hope this sends a clear message to anyone who might be thinking of doing the same. In the end your criminal activity will be discovered and you will be prosecuted.”
Anyone with information regarding Scott's whereabouts are asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (931) 648-0611 or 911.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit information anonymously online. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.