October 3 Mt. Juliet Shooting Alsdale Road
Mt. Juliet Police Department

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an incident where someone shot from a vehicle, targeting a home in the 1600 block of Alsdale Road back in October.

Mount Juliet Police said no one was injured in the shooting that occurred at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Police said the suspect was possibly a newer-model white Toyota Land Cruiser of large SUV. The suspect has since been identified as an 18-year-old male. He is facing charges that include seven counts of aggravated assault.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was 17-years-old. Due to pending investigations, Mt. Juliet Police is not releasing the identity of the suspect and he has not been located.

Detectives have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and no other homes were targeted.

If you have information about the incident, contact Mount Juliet Police.

