CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are working to investigate two robberies that occurred at the same business within two weeks of one another.
The same man, described as a heavy-set white male with long, reddish-colored hair that was kept in a "bun" type ponytail on the back of his head, entered into the store in the 900 block of Tiny Town Road on October 11 and October 22 around 9:25 p.m. both times.
During both incidents, the suspect took cash and the clerks cell phones at gunpoint, and then discarded the phones after leaving the business.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact Detective Deskins at 931-648-0656, ext. 5628.
Information can also be submitted through the tipsline at 931-645-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.