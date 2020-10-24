MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is dead after being shot and left in his vehicle in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning.
Murfreesboro police say they were responding to calls of hearing gunshots in the area of Stonewall Blvd. and N. Tennessee Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. when they found 22-year-old Blake Boulton suffering from a gunshot wound in his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County EMS treated the victim and later pronounced him dead.
MPD are working to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
