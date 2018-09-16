Metro police are investigating another deadly shooting at Nashville club early Sunday morning.
Police issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Deandre Sherrill on Sunday afternoon for a deadly shooting at Club Premium on the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
Sherill will be charged with criminal homicide.
Police said Sherill, a convicted felon, shot and killed 24-year-old Dequinta Young in the parking lot of the club around 5 a.m.
The shooting occurred after Sherrill and Young engaged in a verbal altercation because one of their vehicles was blocking the other.
Young died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
This isn't the first early-morning disturbance at the club.
Police were called to the venue on July 14 after two women were stabbed in a parking lot brawl.
Sherrill was previously convicted of aggravated assault last September for shooting a woman on Westchester Drive. Officials said he received a "mostly probated sentence."
Also, around the same time Sunday morning, there was another fatal shooting outside Music City Lounge, a club on Dickerson Pike.
If you know of Sherill's whereabouts, please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.