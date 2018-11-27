NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are working to identify a man they said robbed the Jefferson Street Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Saturday, Nov. 17.
According to investigators, the man entered the business around 8:20 a.m. and brought an item for purchase to the cashier. It was then he demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint, the clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene with cash.
Investigators said the suspect is a black male possibly in his 40s with a beard and mustache who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 180 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray Michigan State hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information regarding this suspect, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 743-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.