FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Franklin Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of using a fake cashier’s check to buy a $20,000 “RTV” utility vehicle.
Franklin Police are working with Murfreesboro detectives, who have a similar case there.
A cash reward is available for a tipster with information leading to his identity and arrest.
If you can provide any information on the man, his identity, or where he may be, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or click here to submit an anonymous eTip.
