SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help identifying a suspect who they say stole several iPhones from a Walmart in Smyrna.
According to a spokesperson with the police department, the incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 27 around 6:30 a.m. The estimated total value of all the stolen iPhone X's was around $9,500.
If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to contact Det. Kimberly Armstrong at the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 267-5012.
