NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say kidnapped, tried to rob, and shot a 19-year-old woman Wednesday after he saw her walking from a home to her car on Boscobel Street in East Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the gunman approached the woman who was babysitting with a pistol drawn and got into her car with her and told her to drive. He demanded that she withdraw money from an ATM at First Tennessee Bank at 110 30th Avenue South off West End Avenue.
While at the ATM, the victim, identified by family as Elina Odnoralov, got out of the car and attempted to get away from the gunman. He shot her in the hip from the passenger seat of the car and she managed to run inside the bank for help.
The gunman fled from the car on foot and was last seen at Vanderbilt where he was photographed by a surveillance camera.
Odnoralov was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for the gunshot wound and released. The family says Elina is safe and recovering at home.
The gunman is described as a black man believed to be in his 20s who wore a black hooded jacket. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a thin build. Anyone recognizing him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers immediately at (615) 742- 7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be qualified for a cash reward.
Details about the second suspect reported earlier have not been released and it is unclear if the second suspect is connected in any way to this incident.
The family of Elina have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Police are investigating after someone was robbed at the First Tennessee Bank ATM on 30th Avenue and West End Avenue. Two suspects are currently at large, and university police is asking everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.
According to the Vanderbilt alert system, someone was shot during the robbery and transported to a local hospital. One of the suspects is described as a black male wearing a blue ski mask, dark shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is a black male wearing a black ski mask and a black hoodie.
Both suspects were seen running toward the Vanderbilt campus after that robbery. Soon after, a robbery occurred at the Papa Johns on 24th Avenue and West End Avenue. It is unclear if the robberies are connected.
In response to the robberies, Vanderbilt buildings are being placed on card access for the rest of the evening.
Report any suspicious activity to the Vanderbilt University Police Department. Updates will be posted on Vanderbilt's AlertVU page when they become available.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
