HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -- Hopkinsville Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of sexual abuse and indecent exposure.
Abayomi Andwelle Cousins is wanted for alleged sexual abuse, as well as his alleged involvement in an incident involving indecent exposure at a car wash and auto parts store in the Hopkinsville area.
He weighs about 220 pounds and is five foot seven inches tall.
If you have any information about his location, please contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.
