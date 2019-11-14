International Market Shooting Suspect - 11/15/19
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say one person has died after a shooting in South Nashville.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Elysian Fields Ct. at the Newroz Market around 5:28 p.m. Thursday regarding a male suffering from a gunshot wound. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim laying near the back door of the store with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Nashwan Malaka, who was an employee at the store.

Surveillance video shows a man walk into the store armed with a handgun. The suspect was only side the storm for a few seconds and then fled on foot. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any information that may help investigators capture the gunman, call Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

The investigation is ongoing. 

