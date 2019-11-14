NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say one person has died after a shooting in South Nashville.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Elysian Fields Ct. at the Newroz Market around 5:28 p.m. Thursday regarding a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived, they found the victim laying near the back door of the store with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Nashwan Malaka, who was an employee at the store.
Surveillance video shows a man walk into the store armed with a handgun. The suspect was only side the storm for a few seconds and then fled on foot. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.
If you have any information that may help investigators capture the gunman, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.