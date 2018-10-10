CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a string of motorcycle thefts in a two day span from residences across Clarksville.

2008suz.jpg

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

According to Clarksville Police, four of the motorcycles were stolen from apartment complexes at the 300 and 400 block of Ringgold Road and 3000 block of Fort Campbell Blvd. One of the motorcycles was taken from a Bear Court residence.

Investigators say the motorcycles were Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki sport types. They say owners should take additional precautions to secure their motorcycles.

2012yam.jpg

2012 Yamaha Motorcycle

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, you're asked to call Clarksville Police at (931) 648-0656 or the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477. You can also submit a tip online anonymously here.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

#Working4You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.