CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a string of motorcycle thefts in a two day span from residences across Clarksville.
According to Clarksville Police, four of the motorcycles were stolen from apartment complexes at the 300 and 400 block of Ringgold Road and 3000 block of Fort Campbell Blvd. One of the motorcycles was taken from a Bear Court residence.
Investigators say the motorcycles were Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki sport types. They say owners should take additional precautions to secure their motorcycles.
If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, you're asked to call Clarksville Police at (931) 648-0656 or the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477. You can also submit a tip online anonymously here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.