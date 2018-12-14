HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) -Police are looking for a man who stole a car from a gas station with two young children inside.
Police say around 1 a.m., a woman with an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old inside her car pulled into the Mapco at 5756 Old Hickory Blvd.
She parked the car and left the keys inside.
When the she was inside the gas station, the suspect stole the car with the two children inside, authorities say.
"Some lady's car was just stolen with her child and her nephew in the car,” a woman told a 911 dispatcher on Friday.
It was a frightening 911 call made by a woman at a Hermitage gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard that was made even more frantic when a mother got on the line.
“My nephew was still in the back seat. He pushed my daughter out,” she told the dispatcher.
Police say dispatch received a call a few minutes later from someone saying a car was stopped in the middle of Scotts Creek Circle.
Shortly afterwards, Esther Ford who lives on that street heard a knock on the door. Outside was a scared eight-year-old boy and a stolen car in the middle of the road.
"I think it's about the most horrible thing you can do to a child,” Esther Ford said.
Ford also called 911 and was happy to know the boy was okay.
"I'm thrilled. I'm super thrilled. He was so scared,” Ford said.
The search continues for that car thief. Police describe him as a black man that’s around 5’ 7" and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.
Police are urging people not to leave your keys in your car. In the last week, they said most of the cars stolen had the keys left inside.
