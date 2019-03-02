BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking to identify a suspect after Twitter video surfaced of an apparent road rage assault.
These white folks got to fighting in Brentwood at the light😂 the ghetto pic.twitter.com/5TGtQkfbIp— lexus🦋 (@_qweenlex) February 28, 2019
According to Brentwood Police, the incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. on Seaboard Lane near Mallory Lane.
The victim in the attack was not seriously injured and the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.