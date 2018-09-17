HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A person found inside a stolen car in Christian County was shot and killed after a pursuit by Christian County deputies and the Kentucky State Police, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KSP around 12:24 a.m. on Monday after finding a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Meacham Road and Greenville Road with the operator slumped over the steering wheel.
Officers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Akron, OH.
Upon contact by officers, the suspect became uncooperative, so the trooper attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle. The suspect began to flee the scene and the trooper was dragged by the vehicle until he was able to dislodge himself.
The deputies and trooper pursued the stolen vehicle for several miles southbound on Greenville Road.
While in pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle, for an unknown reason, caught fire and became fully engulfed.
During the interaction at the end of the pursuit, the suspect was fatally shot by the trooper. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Christian County Coroner.
The identity of the suspect is unknown. The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.
