LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) - The Lafayette Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
Police say a man robbed the JR Food on Scottsville Road then fled in a late 90s to early 2000s green Ford truck.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you've seen this truck or have any information on the suspect, call the police department at 615-666-4725.
