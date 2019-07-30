Mini Mart Foster Avenue

(FILE) Mini Mart at 2600 Foster Avenue

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating an overnight armed robbery at the Mini Mart on the 2600 block of Foster Avenue.

According to investigators, the black male suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was wearing all black clothing with a black or dark green mask.

The suspect reportedly fired a shot at the clerk. There were no injuries in the shooting.

The investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
