NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating an overnight armed robbery at the Mini Mart on the 2600 block of Foster Avenue.
According to investigators, the black male suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was wearing all black clothing with a black or dark green mask.
The suspect reportedly fired a shot at the clerk. There were no injuries in the shooting.
The investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.