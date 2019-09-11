NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who broke into a downtown Nashville church overnight and caused some damage.
Just before midnight Wednesday, Metro Police were called to Nashville First Baptist Church on 7th Avenue South for a burglary. A witness told investigators he saw the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Jerry Markleius Jemson, break a light fixture outside the church and then saw Jemson use an object to break glass on a door to the church to enter it. Another witness said he heard glass breaking and went to investigate.
The witness reportedly saw Jemson, and Jemson ran away when the witness went to confront him. When the witness yelled for Jemson to stop and leave, Jemson ran further into the church.
Police found Jemson hiding between pews in the upper end of the auditorium.
Executive Pastor of the church, Thomas K. Crow, estimates the damage to be around $2,500.
Jemson was charged with felony vandalism and resisting arrest. He was booked into Davidson County Jail on $3,000 bond.
