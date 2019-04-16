MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are searching for a suspect in the area of Secretariat Drive after three suspects ran from a traffic stop.
Officers were able to take two into custody, but a third ran into a home on the 1100 block of Secretariat Drive near Citation Drive.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officers attempted to pull the three suspects over at the entrance to Triple Crown subdivision.
The suspect is currently barracaded inside a home and has been identified. The suspect is known to frequent this address and it is unclear who all is inside the home.
Special Response and the Crisis Negotiation Team are on the scene to try to resolve the situation. Officials spoke with the suspect who has not yet complied in coming out of the house.
Officers are advising nearby residents to shelter-in-place until the issue is resolved.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.