NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspect is on the run after a confirmed shooting at the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Pike and Ransom Place.

Metro Police tells News4 that the 24-year-old victim was shot in the chest and had serious injuries. The man was making a prescription drug delivery using a non-descriptive white van. The shooting occurred after a fight with the gunman.

The gunman is described as a possibly homeless black man (he was pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot prior to the shooting) who wore a black hoodie with yellow writing and dark jogging pants with a gold stripe down the legs. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and fled on foot after the shooting.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone in the Murfreesboro Pike area with information matching the shooters description are asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.