NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspect is on the run after a confirmed shooting at the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Pike and Ransom Place.
Metro Police tells News4 that the 24-year-old victim was shot in the chest and had serious injuries. The man was making a prescription drug delivery using a non-descriptive white van. The shooting occurred after a fight with the gunman.
The gunman is described as a possibly homeless black man (he was pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot prior to the shooting) who wore a black hoodie with yellow writing and dark jogging pants with a gold stripe down the legs. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and fled on foot after the shooting.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone in the Murfreesboro Pike area with information matching the shooters description are asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
