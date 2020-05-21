NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is on the run from Metro Police Thursday morning after an overnight shooting.
Police say they responded to the shooting call at a home on Lischey Place around 2:30 a.m.
The victim's girlfriend's uncle reportedly shot him in the leg during an argument at the home. He then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
Officers are actively looking for the suspect. An investigation is on-going.
