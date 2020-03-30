ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting overnight.
Police at the scene tell us a man was involved in some sort of fight on Autumn Drive when he was shot once in the chest. The suspected shooter fled from the scene.
Officials say the man who was shot died while being taken to the hospital.
There is no word on any arrests so far or a suspect description. Detectives are still investigating.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
