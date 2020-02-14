MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police were alerted to a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling into the area after being reported stolen from Nashville.
Police say officers were able to intercept the car before the driver fled at high rates of speed through heavy traffic.
Due to the volume of traffic, police did not pursue the car.
Wilson County Deputies searched an area they believed the driver may have gone to, and a deputy was able to locate the car behind a house on Terrace Hill Road.
The suspect was not with the car when it was recovered.
At this time, police are still attempting to locate the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.