MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night around 7:45 p.m. on Maylon Drive.
According to police, one person was shot and taken to the hospital after an altercation with a group of people in the back yard of a home.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The suspect left the scene after the shooting.
